DERANGED: Biden Admin Equates Deaths Of Terror Victim & Palestinian Thug





The US State Department used the exact same words to condemn the deliberate murder of a Jew by an Islamic Jihad terror operative and the death of a Palestinian who brutally attacked a Jew in the Shomron and was shot in self-defense, calling them both “terror attacks.”

Two tweets were published within seconds of each other by the State Department’s Near Eastern Affairs account on Saturday. The first one stated: “We strongly condemn today’s terrorist attack in Tel Aviv that killed one and wounded two others as well as other recent terrorist attacks against Israelis.”

The second tweet said: “We strongly condemn yesterday’s terror attack by Israeli extremist settlers that killed a 19-year-old Palestinian.”

Meanwhile, Israel Police extended the arrests of the wounded victim, Yechiel Indor, and Elisha Yered for involvement in the death of a Palestinian in the Shomron on Friday night, when a violent confrontation took place between the Jewish residents of the Oz Tzion outpost in the Shomron and Arabs from the Palestinian village of Burqa near Shechem.

According to their lawyer, Indor, who allegedly shot the Palestinian, acted in self-defense after he was violently attacked by an Arab mob. Indor was severely injured and is now recovering in the ICU after undoing emergency neurosurgery for a cerebral hemorrhage and skull fractures. Yered, who served in the past as a spokesperson for Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har Melech is suspected of obstructing the police investigation in the moments after the shooting.

Coalition members are furious about the arrest of the two suspects in light of the fact that the Arab who threw the rock at Indor’s head is still walking around freely, along with the other Arabs who threw rocks and explosives. Additionally, the severely injured Indor was forced to open fire to save his life, indicating a complete lack of governance.

Meanwhile, Labor chairwoman Merav Michaeli rushed to slam the government as “terror supporters” in the wake of the incident, automatically siding with a violent Arab mob over Jews and ignoring the fact that Indor’s grievous injuries testify to the fact that he was acting in self-defense. She also failed to mention, that no one, including the police, is aware yet of the exact circumstances of the incident. The police have not yet been able to interrogate Indor, who is under the influence of strong painkillers and other medications following surgery, and have not arrested any of the Arabs involved in the incident.

“The time has come to clearly say: There is a party of terrorist supporters in the Netanyahu government,” she wrote. “Terrorist supporters. If you want to deport families of terrorists – you can start by deporting the family of the terrorist settler.”

How do we know the State Department is run by people deeply hostile to Israel?

On Friday, a Jewish shepherd in the Benjamin region was beset by a group of Arabs from a neighboring town who attacked him. He called for help and several friends arrived to try to calm things down.… https://t.co/36oCm8aKKX — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) August 6, 2023

