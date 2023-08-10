WATCH: Elite Undercover Unit Thwarts Terror Attack In Jericho





It was cleared for publication on Thursday morning that officers from the Gideonim (Unit 33) of the Lahav 443 Unit of Israel Police thwarted a terror attack a week ago.

Mista’arvim (undercover) officers, in coordination with the IDF and Shin Bet, arrested a resident of Jericho who was actively planning to carry out a terror attack in Israel. He was arrested at his home along with other suspects.

A gun battle ensued during the arrest operation. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries among Israeli security forces.

