Celebrate the Holidays at Beautiful Florida Resorts- Rosh Hashana At PGA, Yom Kippur At JW Marriott, Sukkos At Agam





Rabbi Simon Jacobson, Rabbi Shais Taub and several other inspiring guests are scheduled to be featured at Kosher Holiday Resort’s (KHR) Rosh Hashana retreat at the luxurious PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach, Florida.

For Yom Kippur, guests are invited to celebrate the fast in a most comfortable setting at the beautiful JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura.

A unique Sukkos family getaway is being offered at Agam Kosher Resort’s beautiful 6.5 lakefront campus in Hollywood / Cooper City, Florida.

Rosh Hashana

KHR is renowned for providing the most incredible, meaningful and enjoyable Rosh Hashana experience, featuring a beautiful setting to enjoy heartfelt davening, inspiring lectures and delicious holiday cuisine. An amazing youth program and baby-sitting is also organized for the children.

This year, the Rosh Hashana program is moving to the luxurious PGA National Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. PGA is recognized as a world-class destination for its glamorous spa, family vacations, championship golf and its annual sold-out Kosher for Passover retreat.

Rosh Hashana begins Friday, September 15 and guests can choose to arrive a day early to enjoy the deluxe hotel amenities. The newly renovated resort features South Florida’s largest ballrooms, guest rooms and suites.

Two Services: Main Minyan & Sefardic Minyan

Two services will be taking place throughout the entire Rosh Hashana. Congregants at both services will be mesmerized by the incredible cantorial voices on hand.

Leading the main Minyan will be Chazzan Yossi Baumgarten, Chazzan Nochum Rabin and Rabbi Yerachmiel Andrusier.

Descending from a long line of exceptional cantors, Baumgarten proved last year that he certainly is amongst today’s elite cantors. Rabin is a seasoned Chazzan with many years of experience in leading high holiday prayers. His mastery of traditional melodies, combined with his heartfelt delivery, creates a deep spiritual and engaging experience. Andrusier as well, always delights the crowd with his sweet melodic voice and traditional tunes.

Arriving especially from Paris to lead the Sefardic Minyan, will be Hazzan Rabbi Gabriel Elfassi. A renowned Sefardic cantor, Hazzan Elfassi has performed around the globe: in Israel with the philharmonic orchestra, in Italy where he offered a magnificent operatic performance (libretto), and in Morocco.

Inspiring Lectures

Headlining this year’s program will be world renowned speakers Rabbi Simon Jacobson and Rabbi Shais Taub.

Both rabbis will be offering classes each morning during breakfast, deliver dynamic sermons during the services, present afternoon lectures and host a late-night “crossfire” session.

Rabbi Jacobson is Founder and Dean of The Meaningful Life Center. He is a pioneering speaker, educator and mentor to thousands. He is the author of the best-selling book “Toward a Meaningful Life,” a William Morrow publication that has sold over 400,000 copies. Rabbi Jacobson is also YouTube’s Rabbi of choice!

Rabbi Taub is renowned as a scholar, mentor and master communicator. His ability to convey even the deepest spiritual ideas in relevant ways has made him one of the most sought after speakers in the Jewish world today.

The annual “Crossfire” session, where Rabbis Jacobson and Taub will take any question from the audience, is extremely popular, especially with the teens and young adults, and usually goes till the wee hours of the morning.

Glatt Kosher Gourmet Cuisine

Chef Gary Rubin and Executive Caterer’s Eric Kaufman will oversee an incredible team of master chefs who will combine their culinary wizardry with dynamic flavors to create the most sumptuous Rosh Hashana Kosher Menu. Three freshly prepared meals are served daily and an extravagant tea room is featured as well.

Most popular for the many young families who return every year, is the well-organized youth program headed by an energized team of counselors. The youngest guests are cared for by skilled baby-sitters, allowing parents to focus on their prayers and attend the many lectures being offered.



The beautiful High Holiday retreat will be hosted once again by Rabbi Pinny Andrusier, dynamic spiritual leader of Chabad SW Broward, Florida and his wonderful wife Gitty.

Paying attention to even the finest details, Gitty works hard to ensure everyone enjoys a spiritually uplifting stay surrounded by the luxuries of the magnificent warm and spacious resort setting. The highly popular program caters to families of all ages and attracts guests from all backgrounds and affiliation.

Yom Kippur

For Yom Kippur KHR is moving back to the luxurious JW Marriott Turnberry Resort in Aventura. Recognized as South Florida’s premier hotel, guests are assured a more comfortable setting to observe the Yom Kippur fast, and with the children well supervised in the reputable kids program, the adults can truly focus on their High Holiday prayers.

Chazzan Baumgarten and the other Rosh Hashana cantors will again be on hand. Baumgarten will be performing his stirring rendition of Kol Nidrei and many other noted traditional cantorial pieces.

An elegant pre-fast dinner and an elaborate gourmet break-fast dinner are offered as an option.

The Turnberry Resort is always an exciting destination for families, especially teens and younger guests, as entrance to its world-class Tidal Cove waterpark is included. Guests can enjoy its latest slides and rides the day of check-in and departure.

Sukkos

The Agam Resort, located on the gorgeous Chabad SW Broward campus in Cooper City, 15 minutes west of Ft Lauderdale International Airport, features 18 spacious rooms and many amenities, including pool, basketball court, kayaking and more.

The resort offers daily Minyan, kosher dining, and an extensive Judaic library. For the Sukkos holiday, all meals will be freshly catered. Holiday activities, youth programs and daily excursions are being planned for Chol Hamoed.

The Sukkos retreat would be ideal for a single extended family looking to lease out the entire campus. Individual suites are currently available.

For more information or to reserve please visit KosherHolidayResort.com, email: [email protected] or call 954.252.1770