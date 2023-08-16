A Modern Day “Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion” Against a Remarkable Yeshiva





by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

This article is about a horrible incident that is occurring in our Torah community that must be stopped immediately. It is Lashon Hara, rechilus, and Motzai Shem Rah about a remarkable Yeshiva. But first, a quick introduction.

There is a remarkable Kollel that has impacted the Torah community of Five Towns and Far Rockaway and, indeed, the greater New York area in remarkable ways. This Kollel has produced yungeleit that have produced one of the leading Yeshiva high schools in the nation. Parents rave about what this Yeshiva has done for their children and leading Gedolim across the country have sung its praises.

Its yungeleit have gone on to take positions as Rabbonim in local communities and the Baalei Batim have grown immensely from these yungeleit. The yungeleit have taught shiurim in the community from Daf Yomi shiurim to in-depth sgiurim on the Yomim Tovim and the entire community has benefited from them. Graduates of the Kollel have become the leading experts in Eruvin, and communities from Kew Gardens to the Five Towns and elsewhere have mehadrim level eiruvim because of these yungeleit. The Kollel is called Kollel Avreichim, and it is led under the capable leadership of Rav Leibel Rand shlita, a talmid of Rav Shneur Kotler from Lakewood.

One of the most capable of these yungeleit has started a Kiruv program and Yeshiva program in Long Island that has taken intelligent young men from a Sefardiic community and has helped shaped and molded them into fine Bnei Torah – Bnei Torah that the entire Torah world would be proud of. He has introduced these young men into the beautiful heritage of the Mesorah of Klal Yisroel.

His name is Rabbi Eitan Rubin and his Yeshiva is called Siach Chaim. There is no doubt that his portion lies with the meyasdim of Sinai Academy, the AIsh HaTorah and Ohr Sameach movements, and numerous other institutions that have brought about a sea-change in the Torah landscape. Reb Eitan Rubin, and his wife, from a wonderful Persian family, has made an extraordinary difference in the Torah community of Great Neck.

Unfortunately, there are some well-meaning people who have misread the situation entirely and have accused Rabbi Rubin of heading a cult. Furthermore, there is a list of entirely false allegations that reads without exaggeration like the “Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion.”

Nothing could be further from the truth. Rav Eitan Rubin is an eidel tzaddik and talmid chochom who lives for Klal Yisroel. He is an anav and everyone who knows him knows him to be an anav.

Dr. Pelcovitz has also looked into this and has dismissed the allegations against Rabbi Rubin after investigating them.

This author has hosted students of Rabbi Rubin and note that they represent the highest ideals of success in terms of Harbatzas Torah. True, there are some parents who are unhappy that their children are now pursuing the path of Torah growth, but as any student of the history of the Yeshiva movement knows, Rav Aharon Kotler’s own family members felt that Rav Aharon should have pursued an education at the Sorbonne – rather than at Slabodka. Imagine what the world would be like without the Slabodka Yeshiva and her students.

The Persian community here in the United States has flourished precisely because the Yeshivos have taken in many from the Persian community in the seventies and eighties. The Persian communities are richer for it.

Rav Eitan Rubin did not, chalilah make up his own Mesorah. I can personally attest to the fact that he seeks Torah guidance from leading Torah personalities in all that he does. To suggest otherwise is ridiculous.

It is a regular, normal and wholesome Yeshiva. Anyone who has met the bochurim know this very well.

There is a letter that is being distributed from a Rabbi who has clearly not investigated this situation at all and claims that Rabbi Eitan Rubin is a cult leader.

Allegations have been made that Rabbi Rubin makes everyone sign a contract that states that if there is ever a dispute between the Yeshiva and the students’ parents, the student is legally compelled to choose the Yeshiva. This is entirely false. One questions who could have made this up. It is clear that this was designed to paint Rabbi Rubin as a sinister individual. Anyone that knows him would laugh at this, were it not for the fact that it is so damaging.

Below we find letters of support in alphabetical order from Rav Mordechai Dick, Rav Chaim Flohr, Rav Yoseph Mermelstein, Both Novaminsker Rebbes, Rav Leibel Rand, Rav Beryl Shachar, Rav Yehudah Svei, and Rav Yaakov Skoczylas, among others.

The author can be reached at [email protected]

הנה מילתא דעבידא לגילויי הישיבה הקדושה שיח חיים דגרייט נעק לאנג איילענד יכב”ץ וחבר לומדי הכולל דשם והקהילה הקדושה החוסים בצילה הי”ו בראשות האי גאון וצדיק איש מופת הרב איתן ירמיהו רובין שליט”א אשר חפץ ד’ בידו הצליח להוציא יקר מזולל ולהעמיד תלמידים הרבה אשר עז חפצם וכל ישעם בתורה ולומדים בהתמדה ומתעלים במסילה הסלולה ע”י רבותינו נ”ע מוסדי דור ודור בהבנה וידיעה וכל רואיהם יעיד עליהם כי הם זרע ברך ביראת ד’ ושמחת לימוד התורה וקיומה וקהילתם מיוחדת באורחות חיים ע”פ צניעות וקדושה מופתית ובונים בתים נאמנים ואיתנים עדים לגאון ותפארת לד’ ותורתו וכ”ז באמצעות מסירות נפש ממש כמובן והנכנס במחיצות מקדש מעט הזה מתרשם מהשראת קדושת התורה השורה בו ומרנין לב לחזות הוספת איזור זה בגבולי הקדושה

ומי לד’ אליהם לחזקם ולהתאמץ בכל כוחו להקים דברי התורה הזאת שלא תהי’ ח”ו נופלת ואדרבה לתמכם שיפריחו ויוסיפו פעלים לתורה ותעודה ונאמנים דבריו שיתברכו בכל הברכות שניבאו הנביאים למחזיקי תורה ורב חלקם ביעוד גם כי יתנו עתה אקבצם בב”א

מחכה לעוזר הדל ומגביה השפל,

ברוך יהודה הכהן ראנד

ראש הכולל פאר ראקאוויי לארענץ

כיהודא ועוד לקרא במכירי קאמינא הן הבחורי חמד הן האברכים היקרים והן הראש ישיבה הגה”צ איתן ירמי’ רובין שליט”א

יעקב דוב שחר

ר”מ דישיבת עדיסאן

דבר שפתים אך למחסור להוסיף על דברי הרבנים הגאונים, ה”ה הג”ר יעקב דוב שחר שליט”א והג”ר לייבל ראנד שליט”א, והסומך עליהם יהא נכון לבו ובטוח כי הולך בדרך יושר ואמת, ודבריהם א”צ חיזוק כידוע ומפורסם לכל . אשרי חלקם של הישיבה הקדושה שיח חיים וראש הישיבה הרב איתן ירמיהו רובין שליט”א אשר הן הן עדיו ואשרי המזדרז לבא לעזרת ה’ בגבורים לתמוך ולחזק ידי הישיבה הקדושה שיח חיים.

הכו”ח לכבוד התורה רבניה ולומדיה,

מרדכי דיק יהודה שוויי

ראש ישיבת היכל התורה ראש ישיבת פילאדעלפיא

מצטריפנא לדברי ידידי הגר”מ דיק שליט”א אשר לכבוד ולתפארת היא להישיבה הקדושה שיח חיים ולהעומד בראשה שליט”א אשר הגאונים מוה”ר יעקב דוב שחר שליט”א ומוה”ר ברוך יהודה הכהן ראנד שליט”א מעידין עליהם וראויין המה לסמוך עליהם בתום וביושר, ובפרט אשר כמה מרבני הישיבה ביודעיי ובמכירי קאמינא אשר המה תלמידי חכמים יקרים ומאד נעלים.

אלטר ישראל שמעון פרלוב

אדמו”ר מנאוואמינסק שליט”א

אני מכיר את הנהלת הישיבה, ואחד מהם הוא תלמידי, ונאמנים עלי דברי ידידי הג”ר לייב ראנד, והג”ר יעקב דוב שחר שליט”א, ואין כל ספק שיכולים לסמוך עליהם.

החותם למען כבוד התורה,

יוסף אלכסנדר הלוי מערמעלשטיין

ראש ישיבת נאוואמינסק

שמעתי מפי חתני ה”ה הרב יצחק אייזיק קרעש שליט”א ראש הכולל דישיבה שיח חיים בגרעיט נעק, את אשר הפליא לעשות ראש הישיבה הרב איתן ירמיהו רובין שליט”א בהעמדת תלמידים השוקדים על התורה ויראתם קודמת לחכמתם, והכל על טהרת הקודש על משכנות הרועים בדרך ישראל סבא, ובודאי כי הדבקים בה’ המחזיקים בידם יזכו לברכת עליון עץ חיים למחזיקיה ותומכיה מאושר,

נאם,

חיים אברהם דובער פלאהר

ראש כולל זכרון מנחם

גם אני אצטרף לדברי הרבנים הגאונים שליט”א המעידים על טוב טעמה של הישיבה הק’ שיח חיים שכבר יצא מכותלי’ בחורים ואברכים יראי ה’ וחושבי שמו הלנים באהלה של תורה ובודאי למצוה גדולה יחשב כל הבא בעזרתה.

וע”ז באעה”ח

יהושע העשיל פרלוב

אדמו”ר מנאוואמינסק שליט”א