Netanyahu To NYC Mayor Adams: “You’re A Great Friend Of Israel”





Prime Minister Binyanim Netanyahu held a warm meeting with New York City Mayor Eric Adams in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

“You’re a great friend of Israel,” Netanyahu said. “You live in a city that is the intellectual, cultural, and financial hub of the world and we’re sort of another hub. If we combine the hubs together, we’ll do better for everyone.”

After holding a working meeting, Netanyahu and Adams, who is a vegan, viewed a food and innovation FoodTech exhibition from Aleph Farms, devoted to alternative proteins such as lab-grown meat and other alternative proteins.

The Prime Minister’s Office wrote: “Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mayor Adams were presented with innovative food technologies by Israeli start-ups in order to promote productive bilateral cooperation in the field. The two tried various food products including cultured steak, cultured honey and vegetarian kebabs and hamburgers. Israel is among the leading countries in alternative proteins and second, only to the US, in private investment in this field.”

Adams also visited Yad Vashem during his trip, as seen in the video below, and held meetings with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)