TRAGIC UPDATE: IDF Recovers Bodies Of Three Hostages HY”D From Gaza; All Were Murdered On October 7

In a recent military operation in Gaza, IDF troops recovered the bodies of multiple hostages that were being held by Hamas. The IDF has confirmed that all three were murdered while escaping the Nova Festival on October 7th. Their bodies were held in Gaza until the IDF located them on Friday morning.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released the following statement:

“This terrible loss is heart-breaking. My wife Sara and I grieve with the families; all of our hearts are with them in their hour of heavy sorrow. We will return all of our hostages, the living and the deceased alike. I commend our brave forces whose determined action has returned the sons and daughters to their own border.”

The three victims have been identified as:

Itzik Glarenter, 56, from Irus, was believed to have been kidnapped from the Nova Festival based on the location of his mobile phone, which was pinpointed to the Gaza Strip. His children, Yarden and Ali, discovered this fact. The three friends who were with him in the car were murdered.

Amit Buskila, a resident of Ashdod and a successful stylist, attended the Nova Festival in Re’im. She was abducted from the Nachal Oz area while trying to escape the terrorists. Last November, she marked her 28th birthday in captivity.

Shani Louk, 22, was a German-Israeli tattoo artist and social media influencer. She was murdered during the massacre at the Re’im Festival on October 7, 2023, and her body was taken to the Gaza Strip. Born in the village of Adora in the Ela Valley, her family later moved to the United States in the 2000s. Shani returned to Israel as an adult, where she worked as a tattoo artist and Instagram influencer.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)