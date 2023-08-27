MARCH OF BROTHERHOOD: “Enough To Incitement Against Our Chareidi Brothers”





Right-wing activists organized a solidarity march in Bnei Brak to show support for the residents in the wake of the provocative women’s march that took place on Thursday.

The “March of Brotherhood,” organized by the pro-judicial reform T’kuma 2023 headquarters, is scheduled to take place this Thursday evening on Rechov Rabbi Akiva.

T’kuma 2023 chairman Berale Crombie stated: “When we talk about ‘second-class’ citizens, we’re referring to our Chareidi brothers, who contribute to the state with hundreds of wonderful civil society organizations, the same wonderful public that personifies עולם חסד יבנה – tens of thousands of volunteers who enlist for life in chessed organizations that the State of Israel would be difficult to imagine without: ZAKA, United Hatzalah, Yedidim, Yad Sara, Ezer M’Tzion, Matnas Chaim, etc., etc., etc. But as far as the media are concerned, they’re ‘parasites’ and second-rate citizens against whom it’s perfectly fine to incite against and slander. Therefore, we will come to Bnei Brak to say enough to the incitement against the Chareidi public.”

Likud MK Avichai Boaron, who is active in T’kuma 23, added: “The sights and sounds of the incitement toward the Chareidi public shock me. The Chareidi public is a beloved sector and we’re interested in increasing peace and love. It’s clear to all of us that the Chareidi sector is under attack for being part of the national camp. We will not allow this persecution to continue.”

“I call on everyone to join the March of Brotherhood and embrace our Chareidi brothers. We’ll prove to everyone that the value of mutual responsibility between brothers doesn’t exist only with those who are similar to you but rather with those who are different from you. In the days of Elul, we will all increase love and brotherhood and bring peace to Yisrael.”

