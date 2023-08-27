MARCH OF BROTHERHOOD: “Enough To Incitement Against Our Chareidi Brothers”

Right-wing activists organized a solidarity march in Bnei Brak to show support for the residents in the wake of the provocative women’s march that took place on Thursday.
The “March of Brotherhood,” organized by the pro-judicial reform T’kuma 2023 headquarters, is scheduled to take place this Thursday evening on Rechov Rabbi Akiva.
T’kuma 2023 chairman Berale Crombie stated: “When we talk about ‘second-class’ citizens, we’re referring to our Chareidi brothers, who contribute to the state with hundreds of wonderful civil society organizations, the same wonderful public that personifies עולם חסד יבנה – tens of thousands of volunteers who enlist for life in chessed organizations that the State of Israel would be difficult to imagine without: ZAKA, United Hatzalah, Yedidim, Yad Sara, Ezer M’Tzion, Matnas Chaim, etc., etc., etc. But as far as the media are concerned, they’re ‘parasites’ and second-rate citizens against whom it’s perfectly fine to incite against and slander. Therefore, we will come to Bnei Brak to say enough to the incitement against the Chareidi public.”
Likud MK Avichai Boaron, who is active in T’kuma 23, added: “The sights and sounds of the incitement toward the Chareidi public shock me. The Chareidi public is a beloved sector and we’re interested in increasing peace and love. It’s clear to all of us that the Chareidi sector is under attack for being part of the national camp. We will not allow this persecution to continue.”
“I call on everyone to join the March of Brotherhood and embrace our Chareidi brothers. We’ll prove to everyone that the value of mutual responsibility between brothers doesn’t exist only with those who are similar to you but rather with those who are different from you. In the days of Elul, we will all increase love and brotherhood and bring peace to Yisrael.”
I STAND WITH MY CHAREIDI BROTHERS AND SISTERS___I do not stand with liberal democratic or secular…..216. years till 6000 , enough is enough….Christianity is GONE for all of us…we are JEWS we believe in TORAH
Are there any Rabbanim in Bnai Brak, that support this demonstration?
Exactly what bnei Brak needs another demonstration on a busy Thursday
Moshiach times
Show us your solidarity but don’t disrupt our erev Shabbos prep!
Yankel-der -ganev: If you go to the toilet you also ask the Rabbanim? JUst provokations of a so called poretz
The frum parties and individuals from every part of the world are delusionaly fixated on the self preservation and in a disgusting manner has not advocated to reaching out as whole to the other non affiliated sectors either for out of fear and insecurities or “just don’t care” attitude.
This is more pronounced as you move far “more Charedi” you get.
Instead of yelling shabbos, invite them to your homes to experience the beautiful spiritual life.
But No the more you frown and more you look angry the frumer you are.
The religious and Charedi community in Israel has had 75 years of time to fight the bigoted left by using their Torah knowledge and reasonings to draw them closer. They have failed miserably so you see the bastardized of non engagement to the non religious now.
All the women’s organizations like women of wall and women’s march in hart of Beni Berak are results of Charidim Not giving darn for the other Jews. For frum communities reaching out.
You have frum Jews who leave being Jewish and accept one or two cash strap small charity groups, every one else is sitting in their plush dining rooms and shovels chopped liver and gefilta fish until their pants is busting. No care for even own children.
As one Gadol once said to me we are not set up for outreach even our own children who go out of fold. Shame Shame Shame on spending so much money for Tesla and silverware and and not caring for the spiritual food and life of another Yid.
Listen Yidden
These women and men making noise are begging for help. Begging for attention and kedusha. Begging for help. Their mouths is yelling one thing but their Neshama is yelling I AM A JEW, TEACH ME, LOVE ME, INCLUDE ME.
Think about this.