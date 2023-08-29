EXTREMIST RHETORIC CONTINUES: Leftists Compare Education Minister To Hitler





The anarchists protesting against the government love to engage in extremist rhetoric about the “destruction of democracy,” “the end of the State of Israel,” and other fearmongering statements, and regularly compare Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to dictators such as Stalin and Kim Jong Un.

Ex-prime minister Ehud Barak raised the bar recently by sharing a video comparing Netanyahu to Hitler. But apparently, Barak is not the only leftist brazen enough to make such radical comparisons. On Monday, educators at Tel Aviv University held a protest against Education Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud). A photo of the event, shared by Kisch on social media, shows a protester holding a sign announcing the establishment of a new youth movement similar to Hitler Youth – “Kisch Youth.”

Kisch wrote: “I was astounded to see a sign today at the educators’ protest at Tel Aviv University, close to the stage, that compares me to Hilter.”

“Have you gone completely crazy?”

“And there wasn’t one person, not one, who condemned this abominable sign. You should be ashamed.”

