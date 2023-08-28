Ex-PM Ehud Barak Shares Video That Compares Netanyahu To Hitler YM”S





Former prime minister Ehud Barak, one of the leaders of the incitement against the current government, shared a video on his Twitter account on Monday comparing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler Yemach Shemom.

“Must watch!” Barak wrote. “Is Netanyahu mentally unfit to run a country? Yitzhak Adiges, a leading international consultant on leadership issues with a shocking opinion!”

The Likud party responded by issuing a statement saying: “‘Hotheaded’ Ehud Barak, the accomplice of the pedophile Epstein, has finally lost it completely. After saying that he will lead the protests against the government until there are ‘bodies floating in the Yarkon’ and they’ll call him to return to power, Barak continues to incite the assassination of a sitting prime minister in Israel and compares him to Hitler.”

“After dozens of complaints against instigators like him, where are the law enforcement bodies that will summon him for investigation?”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)