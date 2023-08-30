MORE TERROR NEAR CHEVRON: Terrorist Attempts To Ram Into IDF Soldiers





An attempted ramming attack took place on Wednesday morning at a military position near the yishuv of Beit Chagai, near Chevron.

A terrorist accelerated toward soldiers standing at a checkpoint. Fortunately, they reacted in time, opening fire at the driver and neutralizing him. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no major injuries among Israeli security forces, with only one soldier suffering a minor injury. He received emergency medical aid at the scene and was evacuated to the hospital for further treatment.

The terrorist was evacuated to Soroka Hospital in a military intensive care unit.

Following the attack, the residents of Beit Chagai said: “Ten days have passed since the severe attack in which Batsheva Nigri, H’yd, was killed and Aryeh Gottleib was seriously injured, and now the terrorists once again provide a painful reminder that terrorism continues and that additional more creative actions are required in order to suppress terror activity. Our demand for the immediate closure of the checkpoints from Chevron has been strengthened in the wake of this attack and we demand that the army officials do so as soon as possible in order to prevent further deaths and injuries.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)