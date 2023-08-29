WATCH: Famed Singer Yishai Ribo Sings For Chevron Attack Survivor





Famed singer Yishai Ribo visited Chevron attack survivor Aryeh Gottleib on Monday at Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva and performed a personal concert for him.

Gottlieb, a father of six, was almost murdered last week in a shooting attack as he was driving from his home in Beit Chagai, a yishuv near Chevron, with his neighbors, Batsheva Nigri, H’yd, and her 12-year-old daughter.

After being shot by multiple bullets at close range, he was so sure he wasn’t going to make it that he recited Shema Yisrael and Vidui. But somehow he found the strength to continue driving and a paramedic administered initial treatment with tourniquets, stopping the profuse bleeding. The paramedic also used a knife to open his neck, saving his life. He was evacuated to Soroka, where the doctors managed to stabilize his condition. His survival is truly a neis.

While he was being treated, Gottlieb said that he recited Mishnayos Ba’al Peh to ensure his brain wasn’t affected.

