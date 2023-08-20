Ukraine Threatens: “Uman Will Be Closed To Jews If Israel Turns Away Ukrainians”





Less than a month before Rosh Hashanah, Ukraine conveyed a message to Israel threatening to block Jews from Uman due to its disgruntlement over Ukrainians who were allegedly deported from Israel.

The message was conveyed in a statement in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s weekly briefing to Ukrainian citizens on Friday that was published on the Ukrainian presidential website.

“I listened to the reports of the Border Guard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and intelligence on the treatment of our citizens – immigrants who are in different countries, and regarding visa regimes,” Zelensky said, without specifically mentioning Israel. “The issues that the citizens of Ukraine actually face in the visa issue – managers responsible for these issues were given appropriate tasks. The rights of Ukrainian citizens must be guaranteed.”

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk clarified the statement on Sunday, saying it was directed at Israel.

“The government of Ukraine will not tolerate the humiliation of its citizens upon entering Israel,” Korniychuk said. “We will suspend our bilateral visa waiver agreements as stipulated by Article 7 of the intergovernmental agreement. This option is on the table of our government.”

He added: “It is unthinkable that we would have to go out of our way to host tens of thousands of Israelis in Uman, with high-security risk and a huge logistical effort, when on the other hand – the Israeli government mistreats our citizens who come to Israel within the framework of the agreement between the two countries. If Israel wants its citizens to be able to come to Ukraine as tourists, including Uman, I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu should personally intervene in finding a solution to the current state of affairs.”

Interior and Health Minister Moshe Arbel said in response: “I completely reject the claims of the humiliation of Ukrainian citizens upon entering Israel. The Israeli immigration policy welcomes tourists from many countries in the world, including Ukraine. In cases where there is suspicion of the illegal use of a tourist visa for work or settlement purposes, the Population and Immigration Authority exercises its legal authority.”

Arbel added: “The brave partnership between Israel and Ukraine will continue. As the Health Minister, I am proud of the completion of the process of transferring medications to Ukraine and of the collaborations in the field of health that my office maintains and I intend to continue and deepen these collaborations.”

According to data from Israel’s Population Authority, about 10% of Ukrainians who arrive in Israel are refused entry, a similar number to those denied entry from other countries.

