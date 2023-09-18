Israel Files Complaint Against German Ambassador For Attending Supreme Court Hearing





Israel’s Foreign Ministry filed an official complaint with the German government against German Ambassador to Israel Steffan Seibert for attending the Supreme Court’s hearing on the reasonableness law last week.

The ministry was outraged at the ambassador’s attendance at the hearing – a move perceived as an attempt to interfere in Israel’s internal affairs.

Seibert posted a video from the courtroom in which he stated in Hebrew: “I think something important is happening to Israel’s democracy. As friends of Israel, we look at the Supreme Court with great interest.”

This isn’t the first time that Seibert has kindled the ire of Israel’s Foreign Ministry. In July, Ynet reported that the ministry took the unprecedented action of summoning and rebuking Seibert for his attendance at an alternative Yom Ha’atzmaut event that honored slain Palestinians, many of whom died in the course of carrying out terrorist attacks against Israelis.

Additionally, Seibert instructed the German Air Force not to participate in the Yom Ha’atzmaut flyover over Yehudah and Shomron. Previously, he instructed German diplomats not to photograph the Old City of Jerusalem due to its status as “occupied territory.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)