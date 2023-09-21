2ND TIME IN TEL AVIV IN 24 HRS: Gazan Arrested With Two Knives





A resident of the Gaza Strip was arrested at the entrance to the Tel Aviv Bus Station on Thursday morning after two knives were found in his possession.

Security guards spotted the knives when the 60-year-old suspect’s bags were scanned by the X-ray scanner at the entrance to the station and called the police.

The suspect was transferred to the Tel Aviv police station for questioning.

It is the second such incident in less than 24 hours. On Wednesday, a Gazan resident armed with a foot-long knife was arrested at the Savidor train station in Tel Aviv.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)