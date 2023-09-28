OVER THE AYALON: Billboard Against Israelis Who Besmirched IDF On ’60 Minutes’





A huge billboard with a screenshot of the three Achim B’Neshek [Brothers In Arms] members who slandered Israel and the IDF on 60 Minutes, was hung over the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv.

The billboard states: “You Don’t Aim Arms At Your Brothers. You Don’t Smear The IDF To The World.” The activists had not only slandered the Israeli government to the world with their meaningless statements about the “end of democracy” but they even adopted the worst lies of Israel’s enemies, that “Israel is an occupier that kills children.”

The billboard was an initiative of the Forum of Pilots and Soldiers Against Refusal and was funded by donations to the forum by Israelis.

“Thanks to your donations (over NIS 80,000!), this billboard is now on the Ayalon,” wrote Shay Kallach, a former IDF fighter pilot and one of the founders of the forum.

“We’ve ended our silence. Whoever harms the IDF will pay a public price.”

בזכות התרומות שלכם (למעלה מ80 אלף ש”ח!).

השלט הזה עכשיו על איילון.

סיימנו לשתוק.

מי שיפגע בצה”ל- ישלם מחיר ציבורי. רוצים שהשלט ישאר שם עוד?

👇🏻כנסו לקישור בתגובה👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/XCGn7LDFH3 — שי קלך shay kallach (@shaykallach) September 27, 2023

Two of the protest leaders posted a photo of the sign on their Twitter accounts and defended the three Achim L’Neshek members as “heroes” and those who oppose them as “Messianics.”

