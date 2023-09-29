Even Liberals Found Themselves Under Attack On Yom Kippur





As YWN reported, leftists prevented Yom Kippur tefillos from taking place on erev Yom Kippur and Motzei Yom Kippur at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, tearing down a makeshift mechitzah and engaging in clashes with the mispallelim.

But who were the mispallelim? Sadly, it was truly a war between brothers as those davening at an outdoor minyan on Yom Kippur were secular Tel Aviv residents who were interested in partaking in the kedushah of the holiest day of the Jewish year.

In a video that spread on the web [but has since been removed], one of the mispallelim can be heard yelling back at the “protesters:” “I protest every Motzei Shabbos at Kaplan. I’m a high-tech person, secular, I live here in Tel Aviv.”

“I fight for democracy with you every week, and one day of the year, I decide to put on a kippah, then suddenly, I become ‘You?’ ” “Explain to me, you enlightened leftists, who are ‘You’? When you say ‘You,’ are you talking about the kippah?”

Many Israelis commented on the video that people are beginning to realize that the entire “protest” is against Judaism.

One secular woman wrote about the video: “I totally relate to this video. I also used to support the meaningless protests until I saw the truth. In my view, this is the most powerful clip since the beginning of the protests!”

