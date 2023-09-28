Simchos Beis Hashevoah of Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo to be Broadcast Live





Premier! Simchos Beis Hashevoah of Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo will be broadcasted live from the Yeshivah website!

The Simchos Beis HaShoevah of the Ateres Shlomo Network throughout Eretz Yisroel are famed throughout the country and thousands of talmidim, rabbanim, families and friends attend and participate. The Simchas Beis HaShoevah at the Kiryas HaYeshivah is undoubtedly the height of these celebrations with thousands of bnei yeshivah in attendance.

For the first time ever, per the request of friends and supporters of the yeshivah, the central Simchos Beis HaShoevah will be broadcasted live each evening of Chol Hamoed through Hoshana Rabbah.

These broadcasts and replays can be watched on the Ateres Shlomo website and can be accessed at the attached link.

https://ateret-shlomo.org/en/our-activity/join-live-broadcast/