BUSHA! Tel Aviv Municipality Revokes Permits For Sukkos Events





The Tel Aviv municipality has informed the Rosh Yehudi association, which organized the Yom Kippur tefillah at Dizengoff Square, that it revoking its permits to hold events in the city on Sukkos due to the makeshift mechitzah it installed on Yom Kippur.

The municipality stated that the permits were revoked after a hearing: “The letter of cancellation of the permits was given to the association after a hearing was held on the matter due to its violation of the conditions of the permit given to it for Yom Kippur tefillos in Dizengoff Square by placing a stage without the required permit and using physical means of gender segregation contrary to the municipality’s policy.”

The municipality accused the Rosh Yehudi association of “almost a mass melee” – ignoring the fact that the “almost melee” was unilaterally caused by the protesters who destroyed the makeshift mechitzah and yelled “Bushah” at the mispallelim.

“The Rosh Yehudi event on Yom Kippur in Dizegoff Square turned from a tefilla event into a humiliating event of distancing and of a significant public disorder that almost developed into a mass brawl,” the municipality claimed.

“There is no reason to believe that the Sukkot events they are planning will be conducted differently. And if that’s not enough, there is a real fear that further Rosh Yehudi events during Tishrei, in particular at Dizengoff Square, will lead to another flare-up, which will once again cause public disturbances in the city.”

The Religious Zionist party slammed the decision: “Ron Huldai who is plummetting in the elections is trying to win votes on the backs of the tens of thousands of religious, traditional, and secular residents who live in Tel Aviv and respect Israeli tradition.”

The Rosh Yehudi association had obtained permits to erect a sukkah in the city as well as hold a hakafos sheniyos event.

