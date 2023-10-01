More Eritrean Clashes: 1 Dead In Netanya, 10 Injured





An Eritrean national was stabbed to death and at least eight others were injured in violent clashes in the city of Netanya on Motzei Shabbos.

The murder occurred only days after an Eritrean was murdered in Tel Aviv in a similar brawl and less than a month after 170 were injured in hours-long violent clashes among Eritreans in Tel Aviv after a protest spun out of control.

Following the incident, National Security Minister Ben-Gvir stated that “suspects in murder cases will be subject to administrative arrest. As far as I’m concerned, they need to be deported, but if the Supreme Court doesn’t allow it, let the rioters sit in jail.”

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said: “We won’t leave a stone unturned and we won’t close our eyes until we bring those responsible to justice. The entire police force bears the responsibility at this time for the national mission of stopping violence and crime and strengthening the public’s feeling of security.”

