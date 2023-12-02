Netanyahu Slams anti-Chareidi Reporter





In a Motzai Shabbos speech, a reporter from Channel 11 asked why some of the budget was allocated to Chareidi schools. The Prime Minister responded that a Chareidi teacher is not half a teacher, nor is a Chareidi child a half of a child. These teachers receive a pittance of a salary of $1500 a month and they live in the south. They are our brothers and sisters. Now is not the time to attack others. He then discussed the Zaka organization and how they cried when they say a family burned alive together.