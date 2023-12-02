HY”D: 2 Soldiers Killed In Gaza, Bringing IDF Death Toll To 398





The IDF announced the deaths of two additional soldiers killed while fighting in Gaza, with one being the first casualty since the end of the ceasefire.

They were named as:

Sergeant Aschalwu Sama, 20, a soldier in the Nachal Brigade, who succumbed to his wounds last night after being wounded in battle on Nov. 14th in northern Gaza.

Major General (Res.) Or Brandes, 25, a soldier in the 82nd Battalion, 7th Brigade (‘Golan Assault Formation’), killed overnight during battle in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Brandes’s death marks the first time an IDF soldier was killed while operating in “the center” of Gaza.

398 IDF troops have now been killed since and including October 7th.

