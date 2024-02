by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

The Titanic sank in 1912, when it hit an iceberg. The Amakusa Maru sank thirty years later – in 1942. The Titanic was located in 1985. The Amakusa Maru was located in 2016 – also 30 years later.

Watch the discovery and Rav Dovid Kviat zatzal – discussing the voyage,