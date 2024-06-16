Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hagaon Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlit”a Makes Rare, Historic Appearance At Maamad Adirei Hatorah


Hagaon Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky shlit”a, the zkan roshei yeshiva of America, on Sunday evening traveled to the Adirei Hatorah maamad at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, marking his first appearance at a public event since suffering a stroke just over a year ago.

The rosh hayeshiva’s appearance at the maamad despite the difficulties the trip entailed for him underscores his unwavering appreciation for talmidei chachomim and yungerleit, as well as his appreciation and support for the machzikei hatorah who support them.

Rav Shmuel, 99, suffered a debilitating stroke in May 2023, just hours after attending the levaya of Harav Meir Hershkowitz zt”l in Lakewood. Since that time, the rosh hayeshiva has been undergoing rehabilitation and slowly returning to his regular schedule. However, he remains in a weakened state and continues to be in need of our teffilos.

Please continue to daven for the rosh yeshiva, Harav Shmuel ben Itta Ettel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



