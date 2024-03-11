BaDatz Yerushalayim Issues Ruling on Torahs

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

The BaDatz Yerushalayim has just issued a ruling concerning the new Sifrei Torah that have been written in the past six years which have used the Horowitz Tikkun. 2018 is the first year that the Horowitz Tikkun was used.

Until you check them twice with a reliable magi’ah and fix them – you may not use them. Period. End of story.

It must be stressed that the Sofer who wrote it, is a reliable person who made some computer errors. He meant well and is leshaim shamayim.

But how can one tell that the Torah was written using the Horowitz Tikkun?

The first way is to ask the sofer which tikkun he used. The problem with that is that most Torah’s were bought through middle men and it is near impossible to speak to him directly.

The second way is to check for the signs. One can check it if any of the following errors appear.

*** Rabbi Yair Hoffman personally knows of four young people who are in need of assistance to attend a seminary or Yeshiva. For mor details please email the author at [email protected]. The tax-deductible Zelle donation for this can be sent to [email protected] Please write in memo that it is for the four young people. ****

THE 27 INDICATIONS

There are, so far, 27 of 31 indications as to whether a new Sefer Torah was written using the H. Tikkun. The H.Tikkun has been banned for use by Rav Moshe Shaul Klein of Bnei Brak, Rav Avrohom Hersh Vosner in Monsey, Rav Yaakov Meir Stern of Bnei Brak and Rav Sariel Rosenberg.

What follows is a list of some of the errors that indicate the Torah was written using the H. Tikun as of March 8th.

If your Torah was written and purchased after 2021 and has one of these 27 signs then many Poskim hold that one must put a gartel on the outside and computer check the Torah with TorDuK 5.0 and a competent Rav who knows Hilchos STAM.

If your Torah was written and purchased from 2018 to 2021 then it is likely to be problem-free, but it may pay to eventually check it

There is much work being done now by American Rabbonim and top Sofrim to set up a system where everyone can have their Sifrei Torah validated.

Beware of spending any money on checking your Torah without identifying that it was written with an H. Tikkun, repairing it won’t necessarily resolve manty of the underlying problems. TORDUK 5.0 will not find an extra shiur parsha or a missing shiur parsha or a shiur parsha that is not the right size.

Please note that the original computer check of Vaad Mishmeres Stam which was set up under the Shaivet HaLevi, Rav Shimon Schwab, the Debreciner Rav and Dayan Weiss zt”l has been re-vamped and is now available again in Eretz Yisroel and a portal system for the US is in the works. This was the only computer check sanctioned by the original Gedolim behind it 45 years ago.

Please further note that the TORDUK Program which is the common program in use, will sometimes misflag mistakes that are found in Sifrei Torah, and a competent user must be used – so reach out to a competent Sofer for a recommendation as to who is fully competent in the use of TORDUK 5.0. Nowadays, there are generally 245 Yerios in every modern sefer Torah (some have 248).

Type of Errors: There seem to be 10 types of errors thus far.

SBAP (Should be a Psucha) SBAS (should be a Stuma) MP (Missing a Parsha)

(Should be a Psucha) (should be a Stuma) (Missing a Parsha) EP (Extra Parsha) MLE (Missing a letter) MLIOR (Missing line or word)

(Extra Parsha) (Missing a letter) (Missing line or word) EL (extra letter) NWI (NAME of Hashem without Intent)

(extra letter) (NAME of Hashem without Intent) PNWI (Possible NAME of Hashem without Intent

(Possible NAME of Hashem without Intent LSU Letters Switched Up WWH – Word Written as Holy Name

# Parsha Problem Yeriah, line Prk,psk The Error 1 Bereishis PNWI 1:8-11 #3 3 Names of H not indicated fully 2 Noach MP Y10:42 10:32 Missing a shiur parsha between perek 10 and perek 11 3 Vayishlach MLI Y42:26 Missing a line 4 VaAirah MLI Y68:38-40 Computer should have found 5 Beshalach b4 shira PNWI Y78:4 14:31 Asher assa hashem 6 Beshalach in shira MLIOW Y78:4-5 14:31 Asher assa hashem missing Hashem 7 Beshalach in shira MLE Y78:9 15:2 missing vov in v’zimras 8 Beshalach in shira MLE, EL Y78:9 15:6 Says biratz instead of tiratz 9 Beshalach in shira MLE, EL y78:15 15:7 Says dakmecha instead of kamecha 10 Beshalach in shira MLE, EL Y78:23 15:11 Says norah hesilos not norah sehilos 11 Beshalach SBAP Y78:23 15:23 Ok, vayavou marasa is on end of line not like rmbm see YD 275:6 12 Beshalach MLE, EL Y78:41,42 17:16 Kuf in yad al kes kah should be a yud 13 Beshalach MLE, EL Y81:22 17:16 Should say kah instead of elokecha 14 Beshalach PNWI Y81:22 17:14 He writes it as a safek 15 Mishpatim WWH Y85:1 21:6 El ha-elohim miswritten as kodesh ASK YOUR RAV HOW TO FIX 16 Mishpatim WWH Y87:30 23:13 Veshaim Elohim acherim mis-written as kodesh ASK RAV 17 Trumah MLE Y89:17 25:6 The vov in veliktores was moved up 18 Tetzaveh MLE Y93:6,7 28:3 The word lev is on two different lines 19 Tetzaveh MLIOR Y96:5 29:30 The word “HaKohen” is missing 20 Tetzaveh MLIOR Y96:15 29:38 or 39 Missing word “taaseh” 21 Ki Sisa MLIOR Y98 Instructions wrong. Comps catch 22 Kedoshim EL Y136:20 19:22 The letters AShR appear 3 times 23 Kedoshim EL Y136:28 19:37 The letters AShR appear 3 times 24 Emor MLIOR Y138:38 22:2 Es is missing before shaim kodshi 25 Pinchas 185:10 25:12 The vov in 26 Nitzavim EL 239:38 30:20 The letters AShR appear 3 times 27 VaYelech 241:7 31:14 Vayomer is on the end of the line, making it a stuma not a psucha 28 VaYelech 242:1-6 31:28 6 lines before shira mixed up 29 HaAzinu 243:1-35 32:22 Vatikad is on left should be on rght 30 HaAzinu MLIOR 243:26 32:39 R’eu is on the line above it at yakumu vyazruchem 31 VeZos HaBracha MP, EP 244:35 33:12-13 Shochain is next to uleyosef amar

