Rav Yechiel Perr zt”l: The SIgnificance of the Loss

This past Shabbos, Klal Yisroel lost a Rosh Yeshiva, a Gadol, and a Mussar giant in Rav Yechiel Yitzchok Perr zatzal’s passing. Rabbi Perr was a close Talmid of Rav Aharon Kotler and took physical care of him during Rav Aharon’s last illness. It was a week in which three Talmidim of Rav Aharon passed away: Reb Dov Wolowitz, Rav Avrohom Stefansky, and Rav Perr. Aleihem hashalom.

Rav Yechiel Yitzchak Perr had grown up in South Ozone Park, Queens, where his father, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Perr served as a Rav for over 50 years. He spent summers in Camp Bnos and davened in Camp Agudah. As the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Derech Eisan, he educated thousands of Talmidim who took their place as the backbone of numerous Torah institutions.

In his Camp Agudah days he davened in the Masmidim minyan and would often argue in learning with Rav Belsky zt”l after the Dvar Halacha given by Rav Michoel Levi shlita of Beis Yaakov D’Rav Meir.

Rav Perr was exposed to the Slabodkan Mussar of Rav Avigdor Miller zt”l (whose yartzeit is tonight) where he attended high school at Mesivta Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin. After completing high school, he studied at the Talmudical Yeshiva of Philadelphia under Rav, and then at Lakewood Yeshiva in Lakewood, New Jersey under Rabbi Aharon Kotler from 1954 to 1962.

Rav Perr married Rebbitzen Shoshana Nekritz – the daughter of Rav Yehuda Leib Nekritz, and the granddaughter of Rabbi Avraham Yaffen, and great-granddaughter Novardok, Rabbi Yosef Yozel Horwitz zt”l.

Rav Perr later studied at Yeshivas Beis Yosef/Novardok in Brooklyn, New York and also incorporated Novardik Mussar in his Mussar ouvre. In 1969, he established the Yeshiva of Far Rockaway.

Aside from his deep mehalech haLimmud and his unique Musaar insights, Rav Perr cared deeply for Klal Yisroel, helping Agunos throughout his life, standing up for the downtrodden, the poor, Baalei teshuvah, Geirim, and he stood strongly for Kiruv. He stood for Yashrus in every aspect of it. Whenever a danger to Klal Yisroel arose, he stood at the forefront to stop it. Rav Perr was one of the first to stand strong against molesters in Jewish education. He challenged others in yashrus – backing the nusach below when others did not. We, the undersigned, affirm that any individual with firsthand knowledge or reasonable basis to suspect child abuse has a religious obligation to promptly notify the secular law enforcement of that information. These individuals have the experience, expertise and training to thoroughly and responsibly investigate the matter. Furthermore, those deemed “mandated reporters” under secular law must obey their State’s reporting requirements.

Lives can be ruined or ended by unreported child abuse, as we are too often tragically reminded. The Torah’s statement in Leviticus 19:16, “Do not stand by while your neighbor’s blood is shed” obligates every member of the community to do all in one’s power to prevent harm to others. In conclusion, every individual with firsthand knowledge or reasonable cause for suspicion of child abuse has a Torah obligation to promptly notify the proper civil authorities.

He lent strong support to others who swam against the tide to make things better for Klal Yisroel. he was an unabashed supporter of the need for Mussar and for strengthening it’s study everywhere.

Rav Perr’s Mussar Vaadim were masterful works – and inspired thousands. He would teach from the classical work of the Alter of Novardik – Madreigas HaAdam and knew its contents thoroughly.

Rav Perr zt”l had a unique koach hatziur which helped all of his listeners relate to the emotion of what was being felt. And it would bring the lesson home. An example of this in some of his thoughts from Bereishis is:

And she bore Kayin, saying, “I have acquired a man with Hashem.” And additionally, she bore his brother Hevel. (Bereishis 4:1-2)

The differences that human beings have, in their separate spiritual journeys, are illustrated to us in the Torah almost at its very beginning, with the story of Kayin and Hevel. It may not have been an innate shortcoming in Kayin. His mother had named him Kayin out of the thrill of having borne him. He was her child. And he was her precious acquisition. He belonged to her, and every time she called him by his name, he heard the importance of acquisition, of ownership. We are not told why Chavah then called her second son Hevel.

But the name speaks for itself. Hevel. Vanity. Emptiness. “Everything is empty.” Now it was Kayin who first conceived the idea of thanking Hashem for His blessings with a sacrifice. Yet, at the same time, Kayin would not give the best of his produce. After all, the best was the most valuable. And Hashem doesn’t need the best, does He?

Hevel, on the other hand, had no problem bringing the best. Who needs the best? All acquisitions are emptiness. If we are grateful to Hashem, we should show it by giving the best. Kayin was then zoche to a “mussar shmuez” from the Creator Himself.

Sin, he is told, lies at the door. It is waiting for you to go anywhere, do anything. But sin desires you — it needs you! Therefore, you are its master, and you can control it. Just don’t open the door!

We can picture to ourselves the excitement with which Kayin shared this vital information with Hevel. “And Kayin said to Hevel his brother..” (Bereishis 4:8). Perhaps it was this that Kayin said: “You hear, Hevel? Just be aware when you open the door!” But Hevel didn’t respond. He was not concerned with the sin lying at the door. He had no interest in going through that door or any other door. He had no need to conquer or to acquire the world. “Havel havalim; all is emptiness.”

Kayin saw Hevel’s lack of interest, and suddenly realized that he alone faced a lifetime of struggle. Hevel surely had his own spiritual work to do. But this grinding, day-by-day struggle was not his. When Kayin realized this, he was filled with rage over the unfairness of it all. He could no longer live with Hevel. “…and it was when they were in the field that Kayin rose against Hevel his brother and he killed him” (ibid, v. 8).

His son, Rav Moshe Perr, a remarkable Talmid Chochom is the current Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Derech Eisan (Yeshiva of Far Rockaway).

