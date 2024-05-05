IDF Kills Terrorists Who Murdered Elchanan Klein HY’D

A intense shootout between Israeli security forces and terrorists in Deir al-Ghusun, near Tulkarem in the Shomron resulted in the deaths of five terrorists and the critical injury of a Yamam counterterrorism officer.

The operation, which lasted nearly 13 hours, aimed to apprehend the terrorists responsible for the murder of Elchanan Klein HY”D in November. The terrorists, barricaded in a home, engaged in a fierce battle with Yamam officers and IDF forces.

The shootout involved the activation of the “pressure cooker protocol,” with two UAV attacks on the structure, firing of matador missiles, and sustained gunfire. The terrorists hid in a “boydem,” a concealed storage area, and utilized walls for protection.

The critically injured Yamam officer was shot point-blank during the final stages of the fighting. He was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where medical staff are fighting to save his life.

Among the killed terrorists was the murderer of Elchanan Klein, a father of three from Einav in Shomron, who was killed last November in a shooting attack near Einav.

During the operation, military equipment and weapons components were confiscated. The injured officer’s family has been notified, and Beilinson Hospital reported his condition as very serious.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)