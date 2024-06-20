Roy Neuberger – The Loss of a Remarkable Neshama -Shuie Rine

I am very sorry to hear that a righteous Jew has left this world at the young age of 48, leaving behind a wife, children, and his mother. Baruch HaDayan HaEmet. May his soul forever enjoy the radiance of the Shechinah in Gan Eden. And may G*D help his surviving relatives.
One Response
I am very sorry to hear that a righteous Jew
has left this world at the young age of 48,
leaving behind a wife, children, and his mother.
Baruch HaDayan HaEmet.
May his soul forever enjoy the radiance
of the Shechinah in Gan Eden.
And may G*D help his surviving relatives.