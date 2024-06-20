EXPOSED: Yale Failed To Reveal Millions In Qatari Funding In Violation Of US Law

Yale University failed to reveal over $15 million in funding from Qatar, the country that supports Hamas’s top leadership, in violation of federal reporting laws, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) found that Yale received at least $15,925,711 from Qatari entities since 2012 but only reported one grant worth $284,668.

Yale’s failure to report the Qatari funding is a violation of federal disclosure laws that mandate US universities to semi-annually list all foreign-funded gifts and contracts exceeding $250,000.

“It is difficult to ascertain the exact amount” of Qatari money flowing to the university, “as Yale does not disclose all its foreign funding,” the watchdog group said. “This despite the fact that, by law and according to the ethics guides of most major universities, all agreements, contracts, [memoranda of understanding], and service-in-kind arrangements should be made public.” ISGAP determined that many U.S. schools, including Yale, “remain in breach of these rules and regulations and are thus engaged in illegal activity. If the law were to be enforced properly, these universities would face serious consequences.”

Qatar has provided $5.6 billion to 61 American schools since 2007, including Stanford University and Ivy Leagues such as Yale, Harvard University, and Cornell University, according to funding records reviewed by the Free Beacon in February.

Experts say that Qatar played a large part in mainstreaming anti-Isreal propaganda at universities and used its money to avoid condemnation of its ties with Hamas and Iran.

ISGAP’s latest report “highlights financial activities that could be classified as criminal and could potentially form the basis for litigation against several U.S. universities, including Yale.”

The report also notes that Yale’s Jackson School of Global Affairs collaborates closely with the Qatar Foundation. Additionally, former Biden administration Iran envoy Robert Malley, who is being investigated for mishandling classified information that made its way to Iran, recently joined the school as a senior fellow.

Charles Asher Small, ISGAP’s executive director, said that Yale’s financial relationship with Qatar has fueled anti-Israel attitudes on campus. Yale is one of many schools facing a federal investigation into unchecked anti-Semitism that has endangered Jewish students on campus.

“The omission of substantial Qatari grants in Yale University’s financial statements raises questions about academic integrity and foreign influence,” Small said. “As demonstrated in ISGAP’s previous research, anti-Semitic incidents are more prevalent on campuses receiving Qatari funding compared to universities that do not receive Qatari funds. Therefore, there is concern that the same is happening at Yale, which has seen a sharp rise in anti-Semitism on campus since the October 7 attacks in Israel.”

