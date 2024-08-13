Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
An Easy Tisha B’av Chesed


A respected member of our community, a renowned Talmid Chacham, devoted family man, and close friend of YWN, is facing a dire situation. Despite battling numerous health issues over the past few years, he has continued to work tirelessly to provide for his large family. However, a recent severe health setback has forced him to relinquish a significant portion of his income, plunging his family into uncertainty.

This fund is dedicated to supporting the basic needs of his family, ensuring their well-being and dignity. Every donation counts, and we implore you to open your hearts and contribute generously. Your kindness will bring hope and relief to this deserving individual and his loved ones.

As we observe Tisha B’Av, may our collective acts of kindness and Chessed bring us the ultimate nechama with the arrival of Moshiach.

CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION



