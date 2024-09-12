New Sefer on Building Integrity Just Released!

Rabbi Yair Hoffman has just released a new sefer on the Weekly Parsha emphasizing integrity called, “The Integrity Code on the Weekly Parsha.” The Sefer has Haskamos from Rav Yisroel Dovid Harfenes Shlita, Rav Yitzchok Dovid Grossman shlita (of Migdar Ohr), and Rav Yaakov Feitman shlita.

Boruch Hashem, a number of us have something called, “Zchus Avos” – which means the merit of our forefathers. The Gerrer Rebbe, Rav Yitzchok Meir Alter-Rothenberg (1799-1866), known as the Chiddushei HaRim, notes that there is something that can squander and negate our z’chus avos – the merit of our forefathers.

“What might be?” he asks.

In the Torah we recite the words, “Arami Oved Avi.” The Chidushei HaRim explains that Arami means a ramai – someone who practices deceit and tells lies and falsehhods. He explains that the term “Oved Avi” means that he loses the merits of his fathers. He disconnects himself from the good actions that they, our illustrious fore-fathers have done, and from any benefit associated with their actions.

It would behoove us then to make every effort to realign ourselves on the straight and narrow path. The Sefer Chassidim (Chapter 647) also informs us that if we commit ourselves to integrity and honesty – then we will be enabled to keep all of the other of Hashem’s Mitzvos. This Sefer helps us along this path.

