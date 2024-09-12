IDF Reveals That 3 UNWRA Workers Were Among Terrorists Killed In Nuseirat Airstrike

Israel is yet again under attack by worldwide antisemitic entities, media outlets, and countries for carrying out an airstrike against Hamas terrorists who embed themselves within civilian populations and use women and children as human shields.

IDF forces carried out an airstrike on a Hamas command center in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday. As per Hamas’s customary behavior of using civilians as human shields, the terror center was located in a school that was turned into a shelter after the war began.

The UNWRA (otherwise known as a terrorist organization), claimed that six of its “employees” were killed in the strike, prompting the UN, the US, the UK and others to slam Israel for defending its citizens against murderous terrorists.

On Thursday, the IDF published a list of Hamas terrorists that have so far been confirmed to have been killed in the strike and revealed that three of the terrorists were UNWRA “employees.”

The IDF stated: “The Israeli Air Force on Wednesday, under the direction of the IDF and Shin Bet, conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center embedded within a compound that previously served as the Al Jaouni School in the area of Nuseirat in central Gaza.

“Upon receiving reports claiming that local Palestinian UNRWA workers were killed as a result of the strike, the IDF requested that the agency provide details and names of the workers in order to thoroughly review the claim. To date, no answers have been provided by the UNRWA despite repeated requests.

“So far, a number of Hamas terrorists were confirmed to have been eliminated in the strike, including:

1. Aysar Qaradia, a terrorist in Hamas’ military wing and internal security forces.

2. Muhammad Adnan Abu Zayd, a terrorist in Hamas’ military wing who was responsible for launching mortars at IDF troops and at Israel previously served as an operative in Hamas’ naval forces, and was also an UNRWA employee.

3. Bassem Majed Shaheen, the commander of a terrorist cell in Hamas’ military wing took part in the October 7th massacre in southern Israel.

4. Amar al-Jadili, a terrorist in Hamas’ military wing and internal security forces.

5. Akram Saber al-Ghalaydi, a terrorist in Hamas’ military wing and internal security forces.

6. Muhammad Issa Abu al-Amir, a terrorist in Hamas’ military wing who took part in the October 7th massacre in southern Israel.

7. Sharif Salam, a terrorist in Hamas’ military wing.

8. Yasser Ibrahim Abu Sharar, a terrorist in Hamas’ military wing and an operative in Hamas’ emergency bureau in Nuseirat was also a UNRWA employee.

9. Ayad Matar, a terrorist in Hamas’ military wing and also a UNRWA employee.”

The outrageous statement of British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who recently announced an arms embargo on Israel, can be seen below. Despite the fact that he published the statement before the IDF’s announcement, there is no excuse for his “ignorance” considering that major international media outlets have reported that UNWRA employees participated in the October 7 massacre and held captives.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)