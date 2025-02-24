🚨 Senior Hamas Official Expresses Regret Over October 7 Attack; Never Expected Such Extreme Response

Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas official, has voiced regret over the group’s decision to launch the October 7 attack on Israel, highlighting the immense destruction it unleashed on Gaza. His striking comments, delivered in an interview with The New York Times, reveal a rare moment of introspection from a key figure within the militant organization amid the escalating conflict.

Speaking to The New York Times, Mousa Abu Marzouk said, “If I had known ahead of time about all the destruction that would follow the attack, the scope of the catastrophe that would befall us, believe me, I wouldn’t have supported it.” The admission points to the devastating impact of Israel’s military response, which has left Gaza in ruins, claiming numerous lives and intensifying an already dire humanitarian situation.

The October 7 operation triggered a fierce Israeli counteroffensive that demolished entire neighborhoods and uprooted countless families. Hamas has traditionally justified such actions as resistance against Israeli policies, but Mousa Abu Marzouk’s remarks suggest a reassessment of the toll on Palestinians. He further told The New York Times, “We didn’t expect this scale of disaster,” underscoring the unanticipated severity of the fallout.

He also tells the Times that Hamas is ready to consider proposals for disarmament: “We are ready to speak about every issue. Any issue that is put on the table, we need to speak about it.”

As the Qatar-based head of Hamas’s foreign relations office, Mousa Abu Marzouk holds a prominent role within the group. His public reflection has yet to draw an official response from Hamas, leaving analysts to ponder whether it reflects a broader sentiment or an individual viewpoint within the leadership during this protracted war.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)