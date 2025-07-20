Report: Iran May Hold Nuclear Talks With European Countries Next Week

Iran, Britain, France, and Germany may hold talks next week on Tehran’s nuclear program, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

The report comes after warnings by the European countries that if Tehran doesn’t resume negotiations, they will reimpose international sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

“The principle of talks has been agreed upon, but consultations are continuing on the time and place of the talks,” the Tasnim report said, as translated by Reuters. “The country in which the talks could be held next week has not been finalized.”

The European countries have resolved to reimpose sanctions on Iran via the “snapback mechanism” if talks are not resumed by the end of August.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)