Unanimous Vote To Oust A-G; Baharav-Miara Nags Supreme Court: “Stop The Government From Firing Me!”

The special ministerial committee headed by Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli voted unanimously early Sunday afternoon in favor of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s dismissal from office.

The committee will pass the decision to the ministers, who are expected to vote on the move next week at the upcoming government meeting.

Earlier on Sunday, Baharav-Miara sent a response to the Supreme Court, which previously ruled that it will not issue an interim order on petitions demanding that the court ban the government from dismissing her.

In her response, Baharav Miara wrote, “The court is requested to bring the decision to judicial review as soon as possible and not to allow the government to advance the ‘illegal’ move to a discussion in the government before the court decides on the fundamental question regarding the legality of changing the rules for the dismissal of the attorney general.”

“The situation in which the government has been promoting, step by step, for five weeks, a blatantly illegal termination procedure for the attorney general leads to increasing institutional damage to the institution of the attorney general’s office and to the public service as a whole,” she claimed.

“The very advancement of the ‘illegal procedure,’ to the point of a government discussion based on the flawed decision, even if the procedure and its results are eventually disqualified, gives weight to the claims attributing legitimacy to the procedure.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)