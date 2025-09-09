Bibi Keynotes Orthodox Jewish Chamber U.S. Journalist Mission, Declares “Battle for Narrative is Israel’s Eighth Front”; President Trump Applauds

PM Netanyahu Thanking Duvi Honig Founder / Ceo of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce for Spearheading the Delegation

Jerusalem, Israel August 2025 — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu keynoted the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce’s historic mission for U.S. journalists in Jerusalem, declaring that the fight for Israel’s narrative is “the eighth front” in its ongoing war.

The mission, led by the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, brought 50 leading U.S. journalists, White House correspondents, and media influencers to Israel. The initiative, designed to strengthen Israel’s voice in international media, was publicly applauded by U.S. President Donald Trump, who personally commended the delegation and later tweeted support after one of its participants appeared on national television.

Ambassador Mike Huckabee Welcoming Duvi Honig at the U.S. Embassy

The delegation, hosted at Jerusalem’s iconic King David Hotel, opened their mission with a private VIP dinner on the rooftop of Aish HaTorah, where CEO Rabbi Steven Burg welcomed the group. Keynote speaker MK Boaz Bismuth—newly appointed chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and a former journalist—delivered his first official remarks in his new role. He welcomed the distinguished participants, including Professor Alan Dershowitz, Malcolm Hoenlein, Chris Ruddy, and mission leader Duvi Honig.

Mission leadership: L-R Alan Dershowitz, Chris Ruddy, Israel Foreign Minister Gidon Saar, Malcolm Hoenlein, Duvi Honig

Honig engaged Bismuth in an in-depth discussion on challenges facing Israel and the Orthodox Jewish community, with Bismuth pledging close collaboration with the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce to advance solutions and strengthen ties with the Orthodox Jewish communities facing discrimination by the left trying to topple the government.

L-R Chris Ruddy, Duvi Honig, Malcolm Honeline, Boaz Bismuth

Netanyahu’s Keynote: The “Eighth Front”

L-R Duvi Honig, Chris Ruddy, Speaker of Knesset Amir Ohana, Alan Dershowitz, Malcolm Honeline

In his keynote address, Netanyahu underscored that Israel is simultaneously engaged in seven physical battlefronts against Iran and its proxies — but warned that the “eighth front” could be just as decisive: the war for global opinion.

“Seven fronts against Iran and its proxies, the eighth front—the battle for truth. And Newsmax, you have let the truth circle the globe against the lies,” Netanyahu said.

He compared the flood of anti-Israel disinformation today to the blood libels and antisemitic propaganda that fueled centuries of persecution against the Jewish people. “Then we had no defense. Now we have a country. Now we have an army. And now we fight back against our tormentors,” he declared.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel is being accused falsely of genocide and starvation even as it undertakes extraordinary humanitarian efforts. He reminded the delegation that Israel has gone further than any military in history to separate civilians from combatants in urban warfare.

“The lies spread faster than rockets,” Netanyahu warned, “and if left unchecked, they are as dangerous. That is why your presence here, your voices in America, are vital.”

The Prime Minister concluded by saluting the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce and Newsmax for creating a platform where truth can challenge lies on the global stage. He also met privately with mission leadership, personally thanking Duvi Honig for spearheading the initiative.

Fighting the “Eighth Front”

The Chamber’s mission was built on the recognition that Israel’s credibility in the court of public opinion is just as critical as its victories on the battlefield.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar praised the initiative, saying: “Israel is fighting not only on the battlefield but in the realm of public opinion. This mission ensures Israel’s story is told with clarity and truth.”

Daily Caller White House correspondent Reagan Reese, who was part of the Newsmax delegation, sat down with Trump upon her return from the mission holding an exclusive interview, where the topic of Israel was discussed. After mentioning her recent trip with the Newsmax delegation and the reason we went, Trump affirmed that Israel “may be winning the war, but they’re not winning the world of public relations, you know, and it is hurting them,” underscoring the massive effect the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce and its partner Newsmax brought to the global discussion in providing a crucial avenue for Israel to combat the pro-Hamas sludge in the global media ecosphere circulating on TV, podcasts and social media like clockwork.

The mission participants were briefed after a thorough background check by the commander of Israel’s Chatzor Air Force Base who was responsible for eliminating the Iranian Nuclear threat and Hizballah’s Leadership.

L- R Israel Border Guard Chief Yoni Zeitak, Israel Prison Commissioner Kobi Yakovi, Duvi Honig, You Tube Influencer Ryan McBeth

Israeli Border Guard Chief Superintendent Yoni Zeitak, who met the delegation by its southern border struck by terror on October 7th, spoke about the Hams threat and hailed the mission of high level media personalities as “the most effective and important one yet,” stressing its unmatched impact on Israeli morale and international advocacy.

High-Level Engagements and Recognition

The delegation met with Israel’s senior leadership, including President Isaac Herzog, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee.

At Newsmax’s Independence Day Gala, Chris Ruddy, Malcolm Hoenlein, and Orthodox Jewish Chamber leadership presented the Morris Katz Legacy Award to Ambassador Huckabee, honoring his unwavering defense of Israel and his commitment to the message of Holocaust survivors: “Never Again.”

Chris Ruddy Newsmax CEO and Duvi Honig Presenting US Ambassador Mike Huckabee with the Morris Katz Legacy Award

Bearing Witness and Building Bridges

The delegation traveled across Israel by helicopter up north, witnessing both devastation and resilience. Near Har Chermon, they stood on the soccer field where 12 Druze children were murdered by rocket fire while playing soccer. They were briefed by senior commanders on Iran and Hezbollah’s threats, gaining insight into the stakes of Israel’s northern border.

The Chamber also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Druze Mayor of Ayn Qunya, making a stark statement of standing together to help build bridges with minority communities who share in Israel’s defense and resilience.

At the President’s Residence, Duvi Honig reframed U.S.–Israel ties:

“Israel is America’s most cost-effective outsourced defense system, reinvesting U.S. dollars into American companies and keeping U.S. boots off the ground. This is not aid — it is partnership.”

Trump’s Applause

President Donald Trump phoned mission leaders to commend the initiative. Days later, he tweeted support after mission participant Hilary Fordwich appeared on the Armstrong Williams Show:

“Just watched Hilary Fordwich on the Armstrong Williams Show. She was FANTASTIC—Really gets IT. Thank you Hilary and Armstrong for a great interview on AMERICA & STRENGTH!!! – President DJT.”

For the mission’s leadership, being recognized by both Netanyahu and Trump underscored the mission’s significance:

“Being saluted by Israel’s Prime Minister for leading the ‘eighth front’ in the war for truth, and applauded by President Trump for our success, speaks volumes,” Honig said. “We are honored to have assembled such a powerful delegation with Chris Ruddy, standing shoulder to shoulder for Israel and America.”

Journalists Reflect

Delegation members described the mission as transformative:

John Tabacco, WiseGuys: “As a Christian, it was one of the most powerful experiences of my life.”

Stacy Washington, Salem News: “The mission completely reshaped my perceptions of Israel and its people.”

Jeff Katz, WRVA Radio: “Meeting survivors and seeing their resilience gave me a new responsibility to tell the truth back home.”

A Defining Moment in Advocacy

With Netanyahu’s keynote framing the battle for truth as Israel’s “eighth front,” Trump applauding the mission’s success, and U.S. journalists committing to amplify Israel’s story, the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce’s mission marked a turning point in advocacy.

What began as a bold vision became a strategic victory on Israel’s newest battlefield — the war for narrative.