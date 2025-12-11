​​The Secret To A Sell-Out Raffle? Yad L’Achim & Jewish Ad Group Playbook

When Yad L’Achim came to David Altshuler of the Jewish Ad Group (JAG) with a bold Chanukah raffle idea, nobody expected what happened next! The entire campaign sold out, every ticket, in under three days!

This wasn’t luck. And it definitely wasn’t “just another raffle.”

This was a full-throttle, all-systems-go campaign built, branded, and executed by JAG from the ground up — the kind of marketing sprint that reminds everyone why strategy + creativity + speed is an unbeatable formula.

What Made THIS Raffle Blow Up?

Because JAG didn’t simply “run ads.” We engineered momentum.

We handled everything including the placements, optimization, and real-time performance tracking together with the Charidy team. We identified where the community was already buzzing, secured the strongest platforms, and launched a campaign that caught fire within hours.

The community response was instant. People clicked. They shared. They told their friends. And just like that, a fundraising idea turned into one of Yad L’Achim’s fastest-selling raffles ever.

R’ Nesanel Gantz , Director of Yad Lachim:

“David was amazing to work with. They handled everything A to Z — the creative, the targeting, the placements — and secured the best platforms for our audience. The raffle performed beyond expectations. It was a completely professional, smooth experience from start to finish.”

See the raffle drawing below.

The success of this campaign wasn’t accidental. It was the result of smart thinking, fast execution, and a team obsessed with results.

And here’s the best part:

This is what JAG does. Period. LET’S TALK

We’re not just the team nonprofits turn to, we work with companies, brands, and organizations across the spectrum, offering:

Full branding + rebranding

Graphic design

Campaign strategy + execution

Lead generation

Digital ads across premium platforms

Tracking, optimization, and reporting

If your organization needs to build a brand, launch something big, this is what we do. And we do it well.

💬 A Message from David Altshuler, CEO, Jewish Ad Group

“This campaign was a powerful reminder of what happens when great creativity, smart targeting, and clear strategy come together. We’re incredibly proud to have helped Yad L’Achim achieve such rapid success, and we’re grateful for their trust. Our mission at Jewish Ad Group is simple: give every organization — nonprofit or for-profit, the tools, design, and marketing power they need to grow. Watching this raffle sell out so quickly was incredibly rewarding — and we’re just getting started.”

If you’re looking to grow your organization — whether through smarter strategy, better creative, or high-impact marketing — feel free to reach out to me directly. I’m always happy to offer guidance, share ideas, or help build a campaign that actually delivers results. You can contact me personally anytime at [email protected]

Ready to level up your marketing? Let’s connect.