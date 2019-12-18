Ayelet Shaked Spurns Yisrael Beteinu’s Offer To Join Party





Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman offered the number two slot on his list to Ayelet Shaked if she joined his party, Zman Yisrael reported on Tuesday.

Liberman reportedly promised Shaked that he would join the right-wing bloc if she joined the party and would be given any ministry she wants that is offered to Yisrael Beiteinu in a future agreement. Yisrael Beiteinu believes that Shaked could bring the party an extra three seats.

However, Shaked turned down the offer, preferring to continue with the national religious parties. Earlier this week, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett launched the New Right’s election campaign without Shaked.

Meanwhile, there is heightened tension within the national religious parties, with many voters as well as Shaked and National Union Bezalel Smotrich calling to hold open party primaries and Bayit Yehudi chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz coming out against the idea.

Shaked is pushing for primaries for a untied right-wing list. However, according to a report in the daily Yisrael Hayom by Yehuda Schlesinger, Bayit Yehudi leader Minister of Education Rabbi Rafi Peretz is opposed to Shaked’s return to the party. He is quoted saying if she wishes to return, to compel her to run in primaries and not guarantee her a slot.

A poll published by YWN-Israel a number of days ago shows a united right-wing list places Shaked at the helm, with 84% support among dati-leumi voters. She is followed by Betzalel Smotrich with 77%, Naftali Bennet with 69%, Orit Struk with 40%, Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan with 36%, Itamar Ben-Gvir with 36% and Rabbi Rafi Peretz in only the seventh place, with 28% support.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







