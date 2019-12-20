WATCH IT: Socialist Sanders Calls Netanyahu A Racist During Democratic Debate





Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders escalated his attacks on Israel’s prime minister Thursday evening, calling embattled leader Benjamin Netanyahu “a racist.”

When asked at a Democratic debate in Los Angeles to respond to President Donald Trump’s massive shift in U.S. foreign policy in November of recognizing Israeli settlements, the senator from Vermont said U.S. foreign policy “is not just about being pro-Israel, we must be pro-Palestinian as well.”

“Right now in Israel we have leadership under Netanyahu, who has recently, as you know, been indicted for bribery, who in my view is a racist,” said Sanders, whose calls for withdrawing from foreign interventions in the Middle East serves as a central tenet of his campaign platform. “What we need is a level playing field in terms of the Middle East which addresses the terrible crisis in Gaza, where 60 or 70 percent of the young people are unemployed.”

“My foreign policy will be about is human rights, is democracy, is bringing people together … trying to negotiate agreements, not endless wars with trillions in expenses.”

Sanders, who is Jewish and lived in Israel as a youth, has previously described Netanyahu’s right-wing government as “racist” but has avoided criticizing the embattled leader himself.

