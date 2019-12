(PHOTOS IN EXTENDED ARTICLE)

As is the case weekly, off-the-derech youths on Shabbos hang out together, usually looking for some action to pass the time.

This past Shabbos, their recreational activities included breaking and ripping out canisters and road barriers in Bnei Brak, in addition to scaring passers-by in the area.

There were no reports of anyone taken into custody. Police are probing the incidents towards locating those responsible.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)