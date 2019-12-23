Thousands Expected To Spend Shabbos Chanukah In Uman At The Tziyun Of Rav Nachman





Thousands of visitors are expected this coming Shabbos, Shabbos Chanukah, at the tziyun of Rav Nachman of Breslov ZT”L and preparations are underway.

Not that many years ago, the tziyun was all but empty around the year with the exception of Tishrei, but today; there are visitors year-round, a hotel and stores serving the visitors.

Nati Austri, who is the United Hatzalah commander for the upcoming Shabbos Chanukah, reports the international dispatcher will be operating during Chanukah, and anyone with a medical emergency should call 063-800-1221, a local Ukraine number, and the closest EMS volunteers will be dispatched. United Hatzalah adds that these volunteers, as well as those in Eretz Yisrael, operate under the direction of the organization’s rabbonim regarding hilchos Shabbos.

