Rabbonim released a kol korei expressing their opposition to changing the name of Har Nof to ‘Neot Yosef’ in memory of Maran HaGaon HaRav Yosef Sholom Elyashiv ZT”L and Maran HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef ZT”L – which Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon plans to do.

Interestingly, one of the rabbonim who signed the letter is HaGaon HaRav David Yosef Shlita, who is a son of Rav Ovadia Yosef.

