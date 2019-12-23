Armed Gazan Crossing Gaza Border Shot by Security Forces





An armed Gazan carrying a knife crossed the Gaza border into southern Israel on Monday and was shot by IDF troops. Operational level in that area along the border was increased following the incident.

An armed terrorist crossed the Gaza border into southern Israel on Monday morning. Soldiers realized he was armed with a knife and carried out the correct protocol to stop suspicious persons. The terrorist however failed to adhere to instructions to halt and he was fired upon. He was transported to the emergency room of Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

The incident began when the Gazan crossed from S. Gaza in the area of el-Bureij. Soldiers were dispatched to the area where the crossing was detected. When they were in close proximity of the suspect, he began threatening them with a knife. They fired at his lower extremities, striking him in a leg, and placed him under arrest. There were no injuries to Israeli forces.

