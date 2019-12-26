UNREAL: Israel Police Tell Wanted Suspect In Meah Shearim His Mother Stopped Breathing As Disguise To Apprehend





Yair Shariki, an Israel News2 correspond and a chareidi himself, reports Israel Police uses unique measures when it comes to having to apprehend a wanted suspect in Jerusalem’s Meah Shearim neighborhood.

A policeman will disguise himself as a paramedic with United Hatzalah and call a wanted suspect, informing him that his mother is unconscious and on her way to the hospital, and he must come immediately.

In this case, the policeman reported his name is Amichai and he is with United Hatzalah. He told ‘Avraham’ (not his real name) that she is on the way to Shaare Zedek Hospital, and if he needs, he will be picked up by a United Hatzalah scooter, free of charge.

Avraham hangs up and then calls his mother’s home, to his surprise, his mother answers the phone and assures him she is fine. She sends him regards, telling him, “the police were just here looking for you”.

