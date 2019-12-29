After a Stormy End of the Week Last Week, a Wintry Week Ahead in Israel





While the heavy rainstorms that pounded Israel the last days of last week and over the weekend are not expected to return this week, cold wintry weather is expected, along with some rainfall.

On Sunday, the skies will be cloudy, and temperatures will increase every so slightly from Shabbos but remain unseasonably cold. In the northern areas, local showers are expected to continue during the morning hours.

Some of the temperature readings for Sunday and Sunday night:

Jerusalem 12-7C (53-44F), Tel Aviv 18-12 (64-53), Be’er Sheva 18-8 (64-46), Ashkelon 18-12 (64-53) and Ein Gedi 22-13 (71-55).

The cloudy skies are expected to continue on Monday, accompanied by local periodic showers in the north and center. There is a flood warning in effect for nachals in the south and east for Monday.

Tuesday’s forecast: No significant change in the weather and it will continue to be unseasonably cold with local showers in the north and center.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








