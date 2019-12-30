Lieberman Blames Netanyahu for Eliminating Opponents Within the Party





Now that the Likud party primaries are over and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu earned a resounding victory, Chairman of the Yisrael Beitenu party MK Avigdor Lieberman speaks out in support of the challenger and loser in the Likud election, MK Gideon Saar, stating PM Netanyahu did not permit him to exercise his democratic rights.

In a Sunday morning post to his Facebook page, Lieberman writes, “The results of the Likud primaries are not at all surprising. It was known in advance in light of the actions taken openly and hidden by the prime minister and persons close to him to prevent his rivals from exercising their voting rights.

Lieberman posted, “The Likud court served as a rubber stamp and canceled the membership to anyone who expressed any legitimate stance on the need to replace Netanyahu. It is no longer the liberal Likud party that carved out the concept of the worldview and teachings of Ze’ev Jabotinsky. This is no longer the party of Menachem Begin, Yitzchak Shamir and many others who left or were forced to leave in recent years”.

Lieberman adds, “The Likud party that I know and have been a part of has lost its way. Anyone who does not support Netanyahu or expresses a different opinion is labeled as a traitor, a leftist and one who uproots Israel” Lieberman adds.

He concludes, “To all those who miss the Likud of yesteryear, a true right-wing party based on Jabotinsky’s teachings, to return the State of Israel to normalcy”.

