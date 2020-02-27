WATCH IT: Mekubal Harav Gamliel Rabinowitz: “Daven With A Minyan & Coronavirus Won’t Affect You & Your Family”





Ha’Mekubal Harav Gamliel Rabinowitz publicized a special message to his chassidim and talmidim about the rapidly spreading coronavirus crisis.

“The coronavirus is an epidemic,” Harav Gamliel said. “We need to guard ourselves so it won’t affect us. I promise you – with the bracha of a Kohen – someone who davens with a minyan is like he’s in a protected room, a bunker. It’s a bomb shelter – nothing will happen to him, not to him and not to anyone in his family.”

“Have mercy on yourselves and you can test this. Whoever davens with a minyan, [the virus] won’t have any control over him. Take davening with a minyan seriously and not speaking during davening. Don’t cause tzaar to the Borei Olam and you’ll have a special protection for you and your families.”

“Do this and you’ll succeed. Gamliel HaKohen Rabinowitz blesses you with the koach of Rebbi Shimon Bar Yochai and all the tzaddikim.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







