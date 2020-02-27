He Worked As a Driver By Day, And Saved Abused Children By Night

Sponsored Content





What do ten kids with eight sets of parents around Israel have in common? One man: Shimon Farage.

Shimon & his wife Michal were married for years and were not successful in having children. When it became clear that their family would never be ‘typical,’ they began to adopt. They chose to adopt children from broken homes, some abused and others neglected, until they had seven new children to raise with love & care. After their home was already bustling with the laughter of kids, however, a miracle happened: Michal was expecting.

That’s how the Farages became the remarkable blended family they are now: With 7 adopted kids, and 3 not adopted. For years, Shimon happily worked as a driver, supporting them so that Michal could raise them. They came with many needs, traumas and sensitivities, particularly 15-year-old Nachman, who is autistic. Their beautiful and complicated story made it all the more painful two weeks ago, when Shimon passed away from cancer at the age of 56. His children are devastated: Their hero is gone. Michal is now left to raise, and somehow support, 10 very special children alone.

The family is asking for tzedaka, to help them make it through this traumatic time.

