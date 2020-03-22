Israel’s First Fatality From Coronavirus: 88-year-old Holocaust Survivor Aryeh Even





Israel’s Health Ministry reported the country’s first death from the coronavirus on Friday night as 88-year-old Aryeh Even.

Even was admitted to Sha’are Tzedek Hospital about a week ago in very serious condition with multiple underlying conditions.

During the week he suffered from cardiac arrest and was resuscitated but his condition continued to deteriorate and he passed away about 9 p.m. on Friday night.

Even, a Holocaust survivor from Hungary, is survived by four children, 18 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Even was a resident of the Migdal Nofim assisted-living-home in Jerusalem, where a social worker, unaware she was carrying the virus, caused at outbreak to occur. Another resident of the facility is in grave condition at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital.

There are 883 cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Motzei Shabbos.

