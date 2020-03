Rabbi Masoud Toubul, principal of Beis Chana School in Paris, passed away Motzei Shabbos after being infected with coronavirus. He was 64.

His family reported that he had been infected with coronavirus in recent days. The family says he was completely healthy until the virus struck a few days ago.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

