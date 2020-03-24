King of Thailand Agrees to Transfer Imprisoned Israeli To Complete Sentence In Israel





Nati Hadad, an Israeli who was sentenced to a four-year prison sentence in Thailand in 2018 will be transferred to Israel to serve the remainder of his sentence, President Reuven Rivlin’s office stated on Tuesday.

Hadad was arrested and imprisoned in Thailand in July, 2017 for running an illegal medical clinic and sentenced to prison in 2018. Over a year ago, Hadad appealed to Rivlin to be transferred to Israel to serve the remainder of his sentence, saying he is suffering from harsh conditions in the Thai prison as well as poor health for which he is not receiving appropriate medical care. According to reports, he has tried to harm himself while in prison.

Rivlin conferred with MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina), the justice minister at the time, and Shaked initiated efforts to have Hadad transferred. Former MK Oren Hazan (Likd) was also involved in the efforts.

A few months after Hadad was sentenced, Shaked and Public Security Minister signed a request for Hadad to be transferred to Israel in order for him to receive appropriate medical treatment and participate in the Israel Prison Services’ rehabilitation program.

“Following the President’s appeal to the King of Thailand, a message was transmitted to the President’s Residence on the decision of the Thai authorities to transfer Nati Hadad to Israel for the remainder of his sentence, Rivlin’s office stated on Tuesday.

“The President would like to thank the King of Thailand and all the officials who assisted in the process, led by MK Ayelet Shaked.”

The news was announced the same day that Thailand’s prime minister declared a state of emergency in the wake of a soaring amount of coronavirus cases in recent days. However, compared to other countries the amount is relatively low with 827 cases and 4 deaths.

